Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Cut to $127.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $128.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VAC. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $73.9450 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.10%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christian Asmar bought 412,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885,676.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,708,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,727,155.13. This trade represents a 12.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 627.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 136.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 90.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 79.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

