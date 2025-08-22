MaxLinear, Inc $MXL Stake Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 414.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357,093 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.99% of MaxLinear worth $18,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 473,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 25,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,066,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MXL opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.69. MaxLinear, Inc has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $25.73.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.94 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 55.53%.MaxLinear’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. MaxLinear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

