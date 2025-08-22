Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,481,000 after acquiring an additional 101,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,540,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,430,000 after acquiring an additional 115,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after acquiring an additional 138,623 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 782,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after buying an additional 40,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after buying an additional 229,746 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 138,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,742. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,426 shares in the company, valued at $140,708. This trade represents a 80.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,041 shares of company stock worth $5,320,624 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $81.00 price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $69.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.91 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

