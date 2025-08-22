Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NBR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $33.5540 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $528.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.66). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.The firm had revenue of $832.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,653,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 445.5% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 600,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 54.2% in the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 650,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 228,787 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $8,864,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 281,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 140,230 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

