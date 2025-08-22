New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. $NYMT Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,737,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470,190 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.03% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $17,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.17 million, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.50%.The company had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 421.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NYMT shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

