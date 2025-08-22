NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,093 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $19,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewJersey Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NewJersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewJersey Resources

In other NewJersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of NewJersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,211.80. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewJersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR opened at $47.0050 on Friday. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewJersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewJersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.