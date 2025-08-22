NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.17 and traded as low as $6.29. NL Industries shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 14,794 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.00.

NL Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $312.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 35.06%.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NL Industries by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NL Industries by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NL Industries by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NL Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NL Industries in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Articles

