Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.23. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 1,077,065 shares changing hands.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $363.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack cancer.

