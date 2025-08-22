Nuveen LLC Acquires New Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,587,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PJT Partners by 1,640.0% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 33.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 72.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In other news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $1,563,466.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,615.63. This trade represents a 54.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $407,401.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,792 shares of company stock worth $3,686,825 over the last three months. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT Partners stock opened at $175.2040 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.79. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $116.07 and a one year high of $190.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 10.45%.The company had revenue of $731.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

