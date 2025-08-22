Nuveen LLC Acquires New Position in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 148,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Cabot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Cabot by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,346.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $9,072,486.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 361,518 shares in the company, valued at $28,661,147.04. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $78.96. Cabot Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.40 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Cabot had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.29 million. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

