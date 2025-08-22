Nuveen LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,899,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $245.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.92 and a 200-day moving average of $231.34. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

