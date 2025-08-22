Nuveen LLC Acquires New Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. $BBSI

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 315,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,999,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 3,939.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BBSI opened at $46.27 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 4.49%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 13,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $569,196.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 209,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,490.16. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $145,968.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,248.64. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,361 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

