Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 164,446 Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 164,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTTR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 370.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Otter Tail Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.03. Otter Tail Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $92.51.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Otter Tail has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.060-6.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Featured Articles

