Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 177,965 Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 177,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,648,000 after buying an additional 155,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,034,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 53,282 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STC opened at $70.5620 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $66.00. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.29%.Stewart Information Services’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.31%.

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.63 per share, for a total transaction of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,090.09. This represents a 5.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Rable sold 5,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $371,932.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,319.04. This represents a 19.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

