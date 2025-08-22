Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 518,482 Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 518,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $20,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 48.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 221,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 625,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 327,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 159.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 624,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 384,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 145,205 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $146,199.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,172.44. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcelo Bigal sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $116,267.04. Following the sale, the director owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,672.31. The trade was a 30.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

