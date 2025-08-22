Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 552,453 IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 552,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.25% of IonQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in IonQ by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in IonQ by 4,683.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in IonQ by 54.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in IonQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in IonQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 323,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONQ opened at $37.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.54.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 885.21%.The firm had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $2,507,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 552,592 shares in the company, valued at $21,313,473.44. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 216,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $8,231,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 718,516 shares in the company, valued at $27,382,644.76. The trade was a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,209,626 shares of company stock valued at $361,253,723. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

