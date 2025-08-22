Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 726,556 Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 726,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,133,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.57% of Select Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Select Medical by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,316,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $222,378,000 after buying an additional 603,079 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Select Medical by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 189,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 89,780 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEM. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Select Medical Stock Up 0.3%

SEM opened at $12.9690 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Select Medical declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 42.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

