Nuveen LLC Buys New Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. $OCFC

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 773,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $632,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3,306.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 88,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $17.20 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

