Nuveen LLC Buys New Position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 484,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.08 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.63%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s payout ratio is 44.17%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Recommended Stories

