Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 815,816 Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 815,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,759,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.68% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,945.80. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Watanabe sold 11,547 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $165,468.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 901,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,919,483.77. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,914 shares of company stock worth $64,853 and sold 79,312 shares worth $1,151,404. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

ARQT stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.20. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.40% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.