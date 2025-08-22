Nuveen LLC Invests $12.31 Million in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 780.7% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,527 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,182,000 after purchasing an additional 76,928 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 968.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $260,619.21. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,141.76. The trade was a 29.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jared Isaacman acquired 104,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,754,385.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 939,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,569,571.15. This represents a 12.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,822 in the last three months. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

FOUR stock opened at $88.8010 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

