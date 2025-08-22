Nuveen LLC Invests $12.73 Million in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 154,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.28% of ServisFirst Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,525,000 after acquiring an additional 187,715 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $666,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.85. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.48 and a 1-year high of $101.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.32%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

