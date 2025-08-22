Nuveen LLC Invests $12.75 Million in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 894,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 821.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 352.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 54.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research raised Par Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Par Pacific news, SVP Terrill Pitkin sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $144,437.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,007.31. The trade was a 11.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Par Pacific Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $30.0410 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.80. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Further Reading

