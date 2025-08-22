Nuveen LLC Invests $12.78 Million in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 397,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 40,436 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 3,824.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Scholar Rock by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In related news, Director Kristina Burow sold 5,400 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $160,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,230.12. This trade represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 20,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $654,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,016.80. The trade was a 45.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,811 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRRK. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital raised Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

