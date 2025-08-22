Nuveen LLC Invests $13.02 Million in PagerDuty $PD

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 712,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,018,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.78% of PagerDuty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2,235.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 22.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

PagerDuty Stock Down 1.6%

PagerDuty stock opened at $15.7740 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.00 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.