Nuveen LLC Invests $13.12 Million in Independent Bank Corporation $IBCP

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 426,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,123,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 2.03% of Independent Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 408.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Independent Bank by 342.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of IBCP opened at $31.25 on Friday. Independent Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $647.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corporation will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IBCP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $59,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,202.64. The trade was a 9.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terance L. Beia purchased 1,821 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.65 per share, with a total value of $55,813.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,030.65. The trade was a 4.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

