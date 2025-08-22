Nuveen LLC Invests $13.29 Million in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. $AQN

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,584,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 61,015 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34,883 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,898,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,699,000 after acquiring an additional 70,774 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 654,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AQN opened at $5.7850 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.64 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 57.66%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -14.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.