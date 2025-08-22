Nuveen LLC Invests $13.41 Million in Independent Bank Corp. $INDB

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 214,107 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 156.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Independent Bank by 15.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $66.96 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

