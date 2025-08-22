Nuveen LLC Invests $13.45 Million in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 294,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $195,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,096.32. This represents a 38.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $51.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-6.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

