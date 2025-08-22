Nuveen LLC Invests $14.15 Million in Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,069,284 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 661,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 2,619.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 41,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 40,397 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 327,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 142,332 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 955,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $19.96 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -399.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 82.47% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In related news, Director Edward H. Kennedy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 612,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,946.91. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $613,755.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,541,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,479,224.76. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,450 shares of company stock worth $1,937,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

