Nuveen LLC Invests $14.15 Million in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 410,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,553,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,444 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,916,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 52.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,539,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,087,000 after purchasing an additional 527,089 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 25.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,240,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,785,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Simply Good Foods and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

SMPL stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380,956 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,050 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $200,315.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 98,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,070.90. This trade represents a 6.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

