Nuveen LLC Invests $14.21 Million in Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 555,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.95% of Phreesia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 994.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE PHR opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $77,531.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,763.79. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,237. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,882 shares of company stock worth $1,513,007. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

