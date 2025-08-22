Nuveen LLC Makes New $13.18 Million Investment in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 834,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Huntsman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 9.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 6.8% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 177.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Huntsman from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Huntsman from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Huntsman Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $10.1750 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntsman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.