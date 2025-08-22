Nuveen LLC Makes New $13.27 Million Investment in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 535,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,266,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.23% of MGIC Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 7,837.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGIC Investment news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,694,447.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,220,380.76. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $529,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,393.55. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,010,848 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $27.5250 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $304.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. Barclays raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

