Nuveen LLC Makes New $13.32 Million Investment in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 282,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.27% of Etsy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $11,506,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Etsy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,736 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Etsy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Etsy by 941.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in shares of Etsy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 53,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Etsy Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $62.92 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business had revenue of $672.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $8,748,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,423.12. This trade represents a 58.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $77,040.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,318.88. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 364,618 shares of company stock valued at $21,975,392. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

