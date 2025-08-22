Nuveen LLC Makes New $13.87 Million Investment in Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 713,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,865,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Performance

Mattel stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $22.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 9.87%.Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mattel from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mattel

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.