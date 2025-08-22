Nuveen LLC Makes New $14.25 Million Investment in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 241,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comerica news, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $269,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,928.88. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $140,763.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,690.72. The trade was a 18.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $66.8990 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.41%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

