Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Celanese Corporation $CE

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 240,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $7,168,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Celanese by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Celanese by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 275,488 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $44.4470 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Celanese Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.94.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

