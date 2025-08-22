Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 144,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Champion Homes by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Champion Homes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 244,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other Champion Homes news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 3,000 shares of Champion Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $198,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,825.04. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKY opened at $71.3350 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.13. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $701.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Homes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

