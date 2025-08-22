Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 904,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,455,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,918,000 after acquiring an additional 488,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 35.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 270,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after acquiring an additional 180,498 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 913,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 903,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Stock Down 8.9%

DK stock opened at $22.5830 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Delek US in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $20.35.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

