Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Patria Investments Limited $PAX

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,196,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $13.21 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.07 million, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Patria Investments Announces Dividend

Patria Investments Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

