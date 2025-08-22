Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 488,743 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,101,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Ringcentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ringcentral by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 317,689 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ringcentral by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,365,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 306,971 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Ringcentral by 475.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 359,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 297,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Ringcentral by 42.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 783,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 233,438 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ringcentral

In related news, COO Kira Makagon sold 21,185 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $586,612.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 413,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,439,597.39. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,443 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $75,000.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,953.60. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,404 shares of company stock worth $879,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Ringcentral Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of RNG opened at $29.1220 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -208.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.90 million. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Ringcentral has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ringcentral from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ringcentral currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

Ringcentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

