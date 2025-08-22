Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,980,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.13% of Talen Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 19.2% during the first quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,398,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $353.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of Talen Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLN stock opened at $357.86 on Friday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $394.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 101.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.66.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.48 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

