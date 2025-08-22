Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 264,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after buying an additional 221,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $56.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.26. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $57.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 31.13%.The business had revenue of $102.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TARS shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 818,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,905,300. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

