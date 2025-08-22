Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,051,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.21% of Universal Display at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 4,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $140.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.40. Universal Display Corporation has a twelve month low of $103.70 and a twelve month high of $215.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The business had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

