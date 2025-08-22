Nuveen LLC Purchases New Position in RLI Corp. $RLI

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 170,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,691,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.19% of RLI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388,400 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 2,394,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 100.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,169,000 after acquiring an additional 668,717 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 104.3% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,075,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,381,000 after acquiring an additional 549,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 102.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 953,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,559,000 after acquiring an additional 481,304 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $68.4230 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $91.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.66.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.34%.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other RLI news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. The trade was a 3.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RLI

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.