Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 504,744 Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 504,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,588,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Columbia Banking System at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,578,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,303,000 after buying an additional 121,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,947,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,342,000 after buying an additional 4,096,733 shares in the last quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,667,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,222,000 after buying an additional 351,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $25.32 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $511.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

