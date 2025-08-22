Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 685,445 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 685,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 70.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 304,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 31,932 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 634.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 598,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 516,833 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $92,440.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 232,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,935.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $211,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 224,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,728,292.96. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,387. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.78 and a beta of 3.28. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

