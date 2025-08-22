Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 793,927 Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited $FIHL

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 793,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.71% of Fidelis Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after acquiring an additional 162,524 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 87.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,529,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,439 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $31,991,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 2,922.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 532,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $17.5650 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.24. Fidelis Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.62 million. Analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIHL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Fidelis Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

