Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 92,613 Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,613 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.29% of Insight Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,934,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,748,000 after purchasing an additional 181,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,917,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,188,000 after purchasing an additional 107,397 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $128.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.68 and a 1 year high of $225.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.